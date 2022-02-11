Russia registers daily record of 197,076 fresh Covid-19 infections

has confirmed 197,076 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase to date, taking the nationwide tally to 13,527,845, the official monitoring and response center said on Thursday.

The nationwide death toll increased by 701 to 338,091, while the number of recoveries increased by 106,092 to 10,909,397.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 22,747 new cases, taking its total to 2,558,503, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Tuesday said children accounted for around 20 per cent of all new Covid-19 cases. He added that nearly 12,000 children were currently being treated in hospitals.

Anna Popova, Head of Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, on Tuesday said the novel situation in the country remained "unstable," adding that the Omicron variant accounted for more than 60 per cent of the new infections.

