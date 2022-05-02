Russia's chief propagandist threatens to 'plunge UK into depths of the sea'

-
ALSO READ
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
World Bank approves $723 mn loans, grants for Ukraine amid Russia invasion
-
Russian state media has urged President Vladimir Putin to wipe the UK off the map using his most-powerful nuclear weapons.
Dmitry Kiselyov, a man often known as "Putin's mouthpiece", used his Sunday night show to call for attacks on the UK with a Poseidon underwater drone that he said would trigger a 1,600ft radioactive tidal wave and "plunge Britain to the depths of the ocean", The Daily Mail reported.
The drone "has capacity for a warhead of up to 100 megatonne", Kiselyov claimed and added that it also has several thousand times the strength of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, which would "raise a giant wave, a tsunami, up to 1,640ft high" enough to reach halfway up Scafell Pike, the tallest point in England.
Speaking against a background graphic showing the UK being erased from the world map, Kiselyov added: "This tidal wave is also a carrier of extremely high doses of radiation. Surging over Britain, it will turn whatever is left of them into radioactive desert, unusable for anything. How do you like this prospect?"
Kiselyov also threatened the UK with an attack by Sarmat 2, Russia's latest nuclear missile which was tested by Putin a fortnight ago, which he claimed could also completely destroy the country with just a single impact.
"(Their) island is so small that one Sarmat missile is enough to drown it once and for all," he said.
"(It) is capable of destroying an area the size of Texas or England. A single launch, Boris, and there is no England anymore', the Daily Mail quoted Kiselyov as saying.
Kiselyov's remarks follow a pattern that has developed on Russian state media in recent days of threatening Britain with nuclear holocaust, based on the false premise that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to carry out a nuclear strike on Russia without consulting NATO.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU