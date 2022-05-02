Iran govt vows to continue nuclear talks until interests protected

-
ALSO READ
EU envoy held talks in Tehran amid hopes to restore nuclear agreement
As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement
Vienna talks to continue after few days break: Iranian negotiator
Iran seeks creative ways to restore nuclear deal after Russian demand
LIVE: Kerala logs nearly 50,000 new Covid cases; 48,905 in Karnataka
-
Iran has pledged to continue the talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal until its "national interests are completely and comprehensively protected", official media reported.
The remarks were made by Ali Bahadori-Jahromi, spokesman of the Iranian government, in response to talk that the US is close to admitting the failure of the Vienna nuclear talks, reports Xinhua news agency.
The nuclear negotiations are among Iran's top priorities, Bahadori-Jahromi noted.
Iran will continue efforts within the framework of the international diplomatic mechanisms until it protects its economic interests and nuclear rights, the spokesman added.
In July 2015, Iran signed with the world powers a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in which Tehran agrees to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of the international sanctions on it.
However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to gradually drop some of its nuclear commitments under the agreement.
Since April 2021, several rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties to revive the deal.
Iran insists on securing guarantees that the US government would not abandon the deal again and lifting the sanctions in a verifiable manner.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU