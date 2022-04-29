Russia's Putin, Ukraine's Zelenskyy to be at G20 meet, says Indonesia

-
ALSO READ
G20 to warn on spillover from rate tightening in key meeting in Jakarta
Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions
India joins G20 Troika, to work closely with Indonesia, Italy on agenda
Putin plans to attend G20 summit, says Russia's ambassador in Indonesia
China told Indonesia to stop drilling for oil, natural gas during standoff
-
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo says that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to attend the G20 summit to be held in Bali in November.
Widodo, the current chair of the G20 group, made the remarks in a televised statement on Friday in which he said that he had telephone conversations this week with Zelenskyy and Putin.
He said he urged both leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end the war through negotiations.
I reiterated the importance of ending the war immediately, he said.
I also emphasised that peaceful efforts should continue and Indonesia is ready to contribute to these peaceful efforts.
He said that he invited Putin and Zelenskyy to the G20 summit as the war in Ukraine has a major impact on the global economy.
We understand that the G20 plays the catalyst role in the recovery of the global economy, Widodo said.
Widodo said that he has rejected the Ukrainian leader's request for arms but instead will send humanitarian aid.
The mandate of Indonesia's constitution and the principles of our foreign policy prohibit us from providing arms assistance to other countries, Widodo said.
However, we are ready to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU