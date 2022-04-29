Russia says it struck production buildings at defence factory in Kyiv

says it destroyed production buildings at a defence factory in Kyiv.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Friday that used high-precision, long-range weaponry to hit the Artem factory in the Ukrainian capital.

Konashenkov appeared to be referring to strikes on Kyiv that took place on Thursday evening, shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said cruise missiles were used in the attack and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and four hospitalised when a residential building was hit.

Konashenkov also said had destroyed a missile launch site that Ukraine had used to strike the Russia-held Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Stockholm: The Swedish capital will rename part of a park near the Russian Embassy to Fria Ukrainas plats (Swedish for Free Ukraine Square) to show Stockholm's solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the mayor said Friday.

Stockholm's planning department has decided to rename part of Mariebergspark, with the Stockholm mayor Anna Konig Jerlmyr calling it on Facebook an important mark l against the actions of the Russian regime.

Several European cities have renamed streets. One of the first was Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, where a quiet alley where the Russian Embassy in the Lithuanian capital is located, changed its name to Heroes of Ukraine street in March.

Copenhagen: A 25-year-old Dane was allegedly killed in Mykolajiv on April 26 while fighting with the Legion Ukraine, a unit for foreigners who want to join the fight against Russia, according to Danish broadcaster TV2. The man's name was not given.

In a statement to Danish media, the Foreign Ministry in Copenhagen said it could not confirm the report and was in contact with Ukrainian authorities.

It may therefore take time before the details are clarified because the war creates extremely difficult conditions, the statement read.

The Jyllands-Posten daily, one of Denmark's largest newspapers, said up to 100 Danes have travelled to Ukraine to fight Russia, citing Ukraine's Embassy in Denmark.

