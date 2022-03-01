Russia's security concerns must be considered for Ukraine settlement: Putin

All Moscow's security concerns must be taken into account for settlement in Ukraine, Russian President said during a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Putin on Monday reiterated that a settlement would only be possible if Russia's security concerns were taken into account, including "Russia's sovereignty over Crimea," as well as the country's commitment to solving the tasks of Ukraine's demilitarisation and denazification, and the issue of Ukraine's neutral status, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin said is open to negotiations with and expressed hope they would lead to the desired result, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The French side expressed its well-known views on Russia's special military operation... and expressed hope for a quick settlement of the conflict through dialogue," the Kremlin said.

Putin said that Russia's armed forces are not striking civilian objects, and do not pose a threat to civilians.

"Ukrainian nationalists, who have been using their civilian population 'as a human shield,' are a threat," Putin said.

According to the Elysee, Macron asked to respect law and protect the civil population.

"The French President reaffirmed the necessity to implement an immediate ceasefire," the Elysee said.

Putin and Macron agreed to hold further contacts.

