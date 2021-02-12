Russia's Sputnik V vaccine authorised in 26 countries: RDIF

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was authorized in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, thus bringing the total number of countries where it is authorized to 26, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Friday.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In total, 26 countries have already authorized Sputnik V," the RDIF said in a press release.
This means that Sputnik is "one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU