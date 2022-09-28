Russia's total grain harvest may reach record 150 mn ton this year: Putin

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could harvest a record 150 million ton of grain this year.
"To date, 138.7 million tons of grain have already been threshed. This is approximately a third more than (that) during the same period last year," the Kremlin reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian leader at a meeting on the progress of seasonal field work.
"According to experts, the total grain harvest may reach 150 million ton," Putin said, noting that the harvest would fully cover domestic demand and increase exports.
The President warned that Western sanctions imposed on Russia's grain and fertilisers pose a growing threat to global food security, adding that the West should be held accountable for the deteriorating situation, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/khz/
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 08:46 IST
