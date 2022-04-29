UK to deploy team of war crimes experts to Ukraine for Russia probe

-
ALSO READ
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit India this month amid Ukraine war
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Zelenskyy calls for restoring territorial integrity, justice for Ukraine
US warns China against providing material support to Russia's invasion
Pentagon claims Russia sending troop reinforcements from Georgia to Ukraine
-
The UK will deploy a team of war crimes experts to support Ukraine with investigations into Russian actions in the ongoing conflict, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced on Friday.
The specialist team will assist the Ukrainian government as they gather evidence and prosecute war crimes and will include experts in conflict-related sexual violence. They will arrive in Poland in early May and meet international partners, NGOs, refugees and the Ukrainian government to scope out the assistance they can provide.
Russia has brought barbarity to Ukraine and committed vile atrocities, including against women. British expertise will help uncover the truth and hold Putin's regime to account for its actions. Justice will be done, Truss said.
The move comes as the Cabinet minister travels to The Hague on Friday for talks with International Criminal Court (ICC) President Judge Piotr Hofmanski at the court, where she will reaffirm the UK's full support for the investigation and prosecution of war crimes and the use of sexual violence not just in the conflict in Ukraine but around the world.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) visit follows Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab's visit to The Hague last month to offer practical support to the court for investigating and prosecuting and the report produced under the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Moscow Mechanism, which found credible evidence of torture, rape, the killing of civilians and the forced deportation of more than half a million people in Ukraine.
While in The Hague, Truss will meet her Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra for talks on working together with the Netherlands on holding Russia to account, including their work through the Joint Expeditionary Force and NATO.
The FCDO said the UK supports the work of the ICC and is providing GBP 1 million of additional funding to help the ICC to have an improved system to store evidence submitted in relation to the Office of the Prosecutor's (OTP) investigations.
The UK sees itself as a "leading country donor" to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, committing nearly GBP 400 million of aid for urgent economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine since the conflict began in February.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU