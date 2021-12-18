7 dead, 23 injured in a chemical factory blast in Gujarat's Panchmahal

The death toll from a inside Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) in Panchmahal district of rises to seven while 23 people are undergoing treatment, said police on Friday.

"A total of 30 people got injured in the that took place on December 16 inside GFL, in Panchmahal district of Seven people died. A total of 23 workers are under treatment. The probe is on, said H Rathod, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Halol Division, Panchmhal.

Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out at GFL located at Ranjitnagar, Panchmahals following an explosion.

Further details are awaited.

