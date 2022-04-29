Kyiv seeks to seize Russia's assets for post-war recovery: Ukrainian PM

-
ALSO READ
War in Ukraine has implications for Asia Pacific: Singapore PM Lee
Food, fuel price shocks from Ukraine war to last at least 3 yrs: World Bank
Russian troops will attempt to occupy Kyiv in next few days: Official
Biden is skeptical on Russia scaling back operations in Ukraine's Kyiv
Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as Kyiv-Moscow peace talks loom
-
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his country is willing to seize Russian assets to finance Kiev's post-war recovery.
"The funds of the Russian government and oligarchs will be one of the main sources for filling the Fund for the Reconstruction of our country," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine is in talks with G7 countries over the seizure of Russia's assets, Shmyhal said, adding that Canada has already prepared legislation for such actions, reports Xinhua news agency.
Earlier, Shmyhal said that his cabinet has set up a recovery fund for Ukraine's long-term reconstruction and estimated that the country's full-scale recovery will cost around $600 billion.
Russia has over $600 billion worth of foreign currency reserves held in dollars, gold and other currencies, with about half of them believed to be frozen by the restrictions imposed by Western governments on its central bank.
The head of Russia's central bank has said it was preparing to take legal action to challenge the freeze.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU