Russia says sanctions leading to economic crisis of historic proportions

An attempt by the West to isolate Russia is leading to an economic crisis of historic proportions, said Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russian to the UN.
According to him, Western countries in "unbridled sanctions hysteria" did not think about anyone, including their own citizens.
This is the real reason why the world food market is threatened with serious turbulence, the diplomat noted, RT reported.
"Today we heard and will hear another thesis about the inevitable coming food crisis in the world. In the submission of Western delegations, it is caused solely by Russia's actions in Ukraine. By posing the question in this way, our Western colleagues are being disingenuous.
"After all, the real reasons for the serious turbulence threatening the global food market are by no means in the actions of Russia, but in the unbridled sanctions hysteria that the West unleashed against Russia without thinking about either the population of the states of the so-called global South, or about its own citizens. Attempts to isolate Russia economically, financially and logistically from well-established long-term channels of cooperation are already turning into an economic crisis of historic proportions," he said.
The diplomat also noted that only the rejection of unilateral sanctions would help reduce tensions.
He said it is clear even to an inexperienced observer that only the rejection of illegal unilateral restrictive measures can relieve tension in transport, logistics and financial ties, ensure uninterrupted supplies and stabilize international agricultural and food markets. "After all, the stocks of food produced in Russia have not decreased. It is precisely the Western states that can prevent hunger and food shortages, no matter how they tell us today the opposite, trying to shift the blame on Russia," stated Nebenzya.
--IANS
san/dpb
