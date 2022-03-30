Talks show Russia may be ready to 'make steps forward': Ukraine envoy to UN

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine terms Russia's appeal to support 'humanitarian' draft as outrageous
Russia seeking military assistance from China in Ukraine: US official
UK, allies will respond decisively to Russia's attack on Ukraine: Johnson
Russian President Putin rallies behind troops while lethal fire rains down
Australian missiles "on the ground" in Ukraine amid Russian invasion
-
Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya on Tuesday (local time) said the new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul are showing that Moscow may be ready to move forward.
He made these remarks at the UNSC meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
"Today's negotiations in Istanbul have demonstrated that Russia may be ready to make steps forward, although it is still a long way to a sustainable ceasefire and comprehensive de-escalation," Kyslytsya said.
He said that the signing of the Treaty on the Security Guarantees for Ukraine will only be possible after the withdrawal of all Russian armed units to locations as on February 23, 2022.
"Since the beginning of invasion Russia have lost more than 17000 military personnel, more than 1700 armoured vehicles, almost 600 tanks, over 300 artillery systems, 127 planes and 129 helicopters, almost 100 rocket launcher systems, 54 air defence systems and 7 ships," he added.
On Tuesday (local time), the latest round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations kicked off at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.
After the delegation-level meeting between Russia-Ukraine in Istanbul, the Russian delegation announced steps for a "drastic reduction in military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions" and the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, called the negotiations "constructive".
Moreover, Russia is beginning to withdraw some forces, including Russian Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs) leaving the surrounding areas around the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU