Russia to carry out around 30 non-military space launches in 2021

-
ALSO READ
India's Cartosat-2F, Russia's Kanopus-V satellites barely miss collision
SpaceX postpones satellite launch from Starlink project due to bad weather
In pictures: SpaceX Crew-1 mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center
Isro working on green fuels like hydrogen peroxide for rockets
US-European Solar Orbiter spacecraft makes its first Venus flyby
-
Russia is going to carry out around 30 civilian and commercial space launches in 2021, a source in space and rocket industry told Sputnik.
"In 2021, about 30 Russian space launches as part of the Federal Space Program and commercial projects are expected," the source said.
The source added that the launches would be carried out from the cosmodromes of Baikonur, Plesetsk and Vostochny, as well as from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.
Last year, Russia carried out 17 space launches: seven from Baikonur, seven from Plesetsk, two from Kourou and one more from Vostochny. The United States and China conducted more space launches than Russia in 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU