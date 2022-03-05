Russia to observe ceasefire in 2 areas of Ukraine for evacuation: Reports

Russian state news agencies report the Russian military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of starting Saturday to allow civilians to evacuate.

The Russian Defense Ministry says in a statement carried by the RIA Novosti and Tass agencies it has agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha.

There is no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian forces, and it is not immediately clear how long the evacuation routes would remain open.

