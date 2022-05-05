Russia to open humanitarian corridor for civilian evacuation from Azovstal

-
ALSO READ
Russia declares ceasefire near Azovstal plant to ensure civilian evacuation
80 civilians evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal: Russian Defence Ministry
Putin agrees to involvement of UN, ICRC in Azovstal civilian evacuation: UN
Evacuation from Mariupol's Azovstal plant underway: Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia's takeover of Mariupol triggers dialogue with UN chief over Ukraine
-
The Russian military has announced that it will open a humanitarian corridor from Thursday to Saturday for the evacuation of civilians from the blocked Azovstal plant in Ukraine's Mariupol.
The corridor will be effective from 08:00 to 18:00 Moscow time (0500 to 1500 GMT) in the three days, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Joint Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response.
During this period, Russian troops and the forces of Donetsk will unilaterally cease hostilities and ensure the withdrawal of civilians both to Russia and to areas controlled by Ukraine, it added.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU