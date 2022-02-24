Russia-Ukraine crisis: South Korea to support sanctions on Russia

-
South Korea said on Thursday that it will join a move to sanction Russia if the latter carries out a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.
"The (South Korean) government has no other option but to join sanctions against Russia, including export controls" if Russia goes ahead with a full-fledged war in any form despite repeated warnings from the international community, Yonhap news agency reported citing a senior foreign ministry official's statement.
South Korea has been in consultations with the US and other allies on the issue.
The government will consider all available options to minimise the potential impact on the economy and damages on Korean businesses from such measures, the official added.
