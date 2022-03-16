Russia-Ukraine talks to continue today amidst 'fundamental contradictions'

-
ALSO READ
Moscow-Kyiv negotiations to continue today amid 'fundamental contradiction'
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
India calls for immediate de-escalation after Russian attack on Ukraine
US deploys additional troops to defend NATO allies in eastern Europe: Biden
Russian FM Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart to meet in Turkey
-
The fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine that started on Monday will continue through Wednesday, even as a Ukrainian negotiator spoke of "fundamental differences" between the two sides.
"We will continue tomorrow... There are fundamental contradictions. But, of course, there is room for compromise," Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on his Telegram channel as reported by Sputnik News Agency.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier today that talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations should continue saying that it is difficult, but important as the positions of the sides sound more realistic now.
"Everyone needs to work in their place, including our representatives in the delegation at the talks with the Russian Federation. This is important, difficult, but important. Because any war ends with an agreement. Meetings continue, as I am informed, the positions at the negotiations sound more realistic. But more time is needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in his video message on Telegram.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a discussion with the European Council President Charles Michel where the two also talked about the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
"Vladimir Putin outlined his fundamental assessments of the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives to develop agreements taking into account well-known Russian requirements. At the same time, it was noted that Kyiv does not demonstrate a serious attitude towards finding mutually acceptable solutions," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The two also discussed the situation with respect to the conflict, as well as humanitarian aspects, including measures to evacuate civilians, the Kremlin statement said.
Meanwhile, Russian troops continued their advance towards Kyiv, and the city has imposed a new curfew from 8 pm (Local Time) on March 15 until 7 am on March 17. Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that the residents are only allowed to go outside to head to the bomb shelters.
A veteran war photojournalist of Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski was killed while reporting in war-torn Ukraine. Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott wrote to employees, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski," adding "Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU