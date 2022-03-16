Moscow-Kyiv negotiations to continue today amid 'fundamental contradiction'

The fourth round of talks between and Ukraine that started on Monday will continue through Wednesday, even as a Ukrainian negotiator spoke of "fundamental differences" between the two sides.

"We will continue tomorrow... There are fundamental contradictions. But, of course, there is room for compromise," Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on his Telegram channel as reported by Sputnik News Agency.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier today that talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations should continue saying that it is difficult, but important as the positions of the sides sound more realistic now.

"Everyone needs to work in their place, including our representatives in the delegation at the talks with the Russian Federation. This is important, difficult, but important. Because any war ends with an agreement. Meetings continue, as I am informed, the positions at the negotiations sound more realistic. But more time is needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in his video message on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Russian President held a discussion with the European Council President Charles Michel where the two also talked about the ongoing negotiations between and Ukraine.

" outlined his fundamental assessments of the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives to develop agreements taking into account well-known Russian requirements. At the same time, it was noted that Kyiv does not demonstrate a serious attitude towards finding mutually acceptable solutions," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two also discussed the situation with respect to the conflict, as well as humanitarian aspects, including measures to evacuate civilians, the Kremlin statement said.

Meanwhile, Russian troops continued their advance towards Kyiv, and the city has imposed a new curfew from 8 pm (Local Time) on March 15 until 7 am on March 17. Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that the residents are only allowed to go outside to head to the bomb shelters.

A veteran war photojournalist of Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski was killed while reporting in war-torn Ukraine. Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott wrote to employees, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski," adding "Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)