Russia bans entry of top Canadian officials including PM Justin Trudeau

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that 313 Canadian officials have been barred from entering Russia, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Defence Minister Anita Anand, and most members of the House of Commons of the Parliament are among the blacklisted officials, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
The restrictions were introduced in retaliation for the anti-Russian hostility of the current Canadian government, it said.
