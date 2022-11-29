JUST IN
Ukraine likely to get arms that can hit deep inside Russia: Report
China's Covid zero strategy: Xi holds few cards to end historic protests
Ukraine on edge for more attacks from Russians, humanitarian aid pledged
British PM Rishi Sunak injects 113 mn pound into new healthcare taskforce
US and global markets sink as unrest in China spreads over Covid cases
China defends zero-Covid policy amid massive protests; Reports 40k cases
Japan births at record low as population shrinks and ages: Official
Clashes in Shanghai as protests over China's zero-Covid policy continue
Pakistan launches nationwide anti-polio drive amid spike in cases
China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Rishi Sunak reiterates UK's commitment to deliver on new FTA with India
15 killed as security forces end 20-hr hotel siege in Somali capital
Business Standard

Russian army chief in Syria meets Kurdish commander amid threats by Turkey

The chief of Russian forces in Syria has met with a Kurdish commander over threats by Turkey to launch a new incursion into northern Syria, a Kurdish spokesman and an Arab TV station said

Topics
West Asia | Turkey | Russia

AP  |  Beirut 

Turkey bringing more military vehicles, ongoing arrogance building border wall inside Syrian territories Picture courtesy: Twitter user @jackshahine
Representative Image

The chief of Russian forces in Syria has met with a Kurdish commander over threats by Turkey to launch a new incursion into northern Syria, a Kurdish spokesman and an Arab TV station said Monday.

Siamand Ali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, confirmed to The Associated Press that Lt. Gen. Alexander Chaiko met Sunday with Kurdish commander Mazloum Abdi in northeast Syria, adding that he has no details about what they discussed.

Chaiko's trip to the northeast came days after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to order a land invasion of northern Syria targeting Kurdish groups following the Nov. 3, explosion in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded dozens.

Russia has called for de-escalation along the Turkey-Syria border.

Turkey has launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq over the past week, in retaliation for the Istanbul bombing that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing, and say Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the fight against the Islamic State group.

The Lebanon-based pan-Arab Al-Mayadeen TV reported that Chaiko discussed with Abdi tensions along the northern border and what can be done to avoid a new major incursion by Turkey. The station, which has reporters in different parts of Syria, said Chaiko suggested the deployment of Syrian government forces along the border with Turkey up to 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of the border.

Another SDF spokesman, Aram Hanna, told the Al-Arabiya TV station Monday that the Russians put forward during the talks the conditions of the Turkish side. He added without giving detail: We reject all the demands of the Turkish occupiers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on West Asia

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 06:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.