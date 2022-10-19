JUST IN
US lawmakers urge Biden to recognise 1971 Bangladesh genocide by Pak army
Lula losing Brazil's biggest state forces urgent campaign kick start
N Korea fires artillery shells near border a day after S Korea began drills
Pakistan minister Hina Rabbani Khar to attend at FATF meet in Paris
British PM Liz Truss vows to carry on as her party support dwindles
Over half of Tory members want Truss to quit, Johnson to take over: Report
UK prime minister Liz Truss' waning power brings political plots, and jokes
Xi Jinping swears by Marxism to make China first modern socialist country
As winter approaches Ukrainians dig in for brutal season amid war
Fully support PM Modi's 'not an era of war' remark to Putin: UN chief
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Biden open to new Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale as last tranche released
Business Standard

OPEC+ decision on oil production a mistake, favours Russia, says US

The decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production is a mistake that has favoured the Russians, the White House has said.

Topics
OPEC | Russia Ukraine Conflict | USA

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

President Joe Biden speaks about the latest round of mass shootings, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden is attempting to increase pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts fail

The decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production is a mistake that has favoured the Russians, the White House has said.

The decisions that OPEC+ made last week, we believe, sided with the Russians and were against the interests of the American people and the families around the world, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.

We believe that the decision is going to hurt and harm lower-income economies. It was misguided and it was a mistake and a short-sighted decision, she said in response to a question.

The White House press secretary said President Joe Biden is going to re-evaluate his relationship with Saudi Arabia.

This is something that he has talked about since the beginning of this administration. He wants to do it in a bipartisan way, which is the way it has been done for the last eight decades when we talk about our relationship with Saudi Arabia, she said.

So, he is going to do this in a methodical way, in a strategic way, and he is going to certainly get inputs from members of both parties, the press secretary said, adding that more information on this would be shared later.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on OPEC

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 10:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.