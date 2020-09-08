Russian leader Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive: German hospital

The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader says he has been taken out of an induced coma and is responsive.

German experts say Navalny, who fell ill Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia, was poisoned with a substance belonging to the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Berlin's Charite hospital said Monday that Navalny's condition has further improved, allowing doctors to end the medically induced coma and gradually ease him off mechanical ventilation. It noted that he was responding to speech but long-term consequences of the serious poisoning can still not be ruled out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)