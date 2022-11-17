JUST IN
Facebook still banning Trump for now despite 2024 presidential campaign
Russian missile strike hits Ukraine's Odesa region, says official
US regulators to vote on largest dam demolition, river restoration in world
Finland needs 50,000 immigrants per year by 2050 to fill job vacancies
Asia-Pacific leaders to tackle trade, sustainability in Pacific-Rim summit
Chinese authorities face public anger over 2nd child's quarantine death
G20: Trudeau concerned over China's interference in domestic affairs
World Cup players get protection from social media abuse during tournament
US detains shipments from Chinese solar makers on charges of forced labour
How the Fifa World Cup 2022 rebuilt a market for dodgy carbon credits
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US regulators to vote on largest dam demolition, river restoration in world
Facebook still banning Trump for now despite 2024 presidential campaign
Business Standard

Russian missile strike hits Ukraine's Odesa region, says official

Marchenko's statement comes amid media reports about explosions in other parts of Ukraine and regional governors urging residents to stay in bomb shelters as the threat of missile strikes persists

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Volodymyr Zelensky

AP  |  Kyiv 

Photo by Yehor Milohrodskyi on Unsplash

A Russian missile strike hit Ukraine's southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks on Thursday, the regional governor said.

An infrastructure target was hit, Odesa regional Gov Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Marchenko's statement comes amid media reports about explosions in other parts of Ukraine and regional governors urging residents to stay in bomb shelters as the threat of missile strikes persists.

Thursday's blast follows the huge barrage of Russian strikes on Tuesday that also resulted in a missile strike hitting Poland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 13:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.