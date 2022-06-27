Russian missiles hit crowded shopping mall in central Ukraine: Zelensky

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Kyiv 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Soledar, Donetsk region (Photo: Reuters)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: Reuters)

A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
He said more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack. He gave no details of casualties but said: "It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims."

First Published: Mon, June 27 2022. 20:13 IST

