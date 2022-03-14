Russian troops have killed 2,187 Mariupol residents, claims city council

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine conflict: Russia shells Mariupol every 30 mins, says Mayor
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Ukraine war: Airstrike injures 17 people at children's hospital in Mariupol
Russian forces destroy world's biggest cargo plane Mriya in Ukraine
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of attack on humanitarian corridor in Mariupol
-
Mariupol City Council has reported that Russian airstrikes have killed 2,187 of its residents.
According to the City Council: "In 24 hours, there have been at least 22 bombings of the peaceful city. Altogether, nearly 100 bombs have been dropped on Mariupol... 2,187 residents of Mariupol have died to date because of the Russian attacks."
The City Council said that the Russian troops are deliberately targeting residential buildings and densely populated areas, razing children's hospitals to the ground, and completely destroying the city's infrastructure, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.
They also noted that the gravest threat for the city's 400,000 blockaded residents is from the sky, and urged the skies to be closed or for them to be given air defence systems.
The City Council also stated that the situation in Mariupol remains very difficult. There is no light, water, heat in the city, almost no mobile communication, the last stocks of food and water are running out, Ukrinform reported.
The Russians reportedly caused the worst humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol. Unable to defeat the Ukrainian army, the invaders bomb unarmed people and block humanitarian aid, it said.
--IANS
san/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU