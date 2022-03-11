Ukraine conflict: Russia shells Mariupol every 30 mins, says Mayor

-
ALSO READ
Limited Russian cease-fire revived in Ukraine; talks planned
Maternity hospital among 18 Ukraine medical centers hit, says WHO
Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after shelling
UN chief 'concerned' at Russia's decision to send forces to Ukraine regions
LIVE: Kerala logs nearly 50,000 new Covid cases; 48,905 in Karnataka
-
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko on Friday said the Ukrainian city is being shelled by Russian forces every 30 minutes.
In a social media post, the Mayor acknowledged that the the last few days have been particularly difficult for the city as Russian forces were "ruthlessly and purposely shelling residential buildings" in the strategic port city.
"Today, they cynically fired on the State Emergency Services. Every 30 minutes, aircraft flew over the city, working residential areas and killing civilians: the elderly, women and children."
He also accused Russia of disrupting the delivery of humanitarian aid from Zaporizhzhya to Mariupol, adding that the forces attacked convoys and the 'green corridor' for civilian evacuations.
According to preliminary estimates by Mariupol's city council, about 1,300 civilians have died thus far in the 10 days that it has been blockaded.
In a video address on Thursday, Iryna Vereschuk, Minister of the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, said no evacuation could take place from the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhya due to constant shelling by Russian forces, the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper reported.
Calling the situation in Mariupol a "humanitarian catastrophe", the Minister said that Russia has constantly hampered the planned evacuation of civilians from the strategic port city.
"The worst situation is in Mariupol-Zaporizhzhya. No one has been evacuated. Not a single drop of water has reached people who are exhausted from thirst. 300,000 people today are suffering from lack of water, cold and hunger. The aggressor's revenge is not allowing us to save them," Vereschuk said.
She also claimed that currently there was only one road from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhya, via Orikhiv and Polohy, as all others have been destroyed or mined.
On Wednesday, Mariupol witnessed one of the worst attacks since Russia started its war on February 24 when a children and maternity hospital was shelled, killing three people and injuring 17 others.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU