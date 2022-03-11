Zelenskyy accuses Russia of attack on humanitarian corridor in Mariupol

-
ALSO READ
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
World Bank approves $723 mn loans, grants for Ukraine amid Russia invasion
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that around 40,000 people had been evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities on Thursday but accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol.
"One of the main tasks for us today was the organization of humanitarian corridors: Sumy, Trostyanets, Krasnopillya, Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, Izyum. Within this day, we have already managed to evacuate almost 40,000 our people, to give them security in Poltava, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Lviv," Zelenskyy said in a video address on his Telegram channel.
He said humanitarian aid, food and medicine were delivered.
Mariupol and Volnovakha, however, remain completely blocked, CNN quoting Zelensky reported, adding that despite Ukrainian officials' best efforts to make the corridor work, "Russian troops did not cease fire."
Regardless of this, Zelensky said he still decided to send a convoy of trucks carrying food, water and medicine.
"But the invaders started a tank attack exactly in the area where this corridor was supposed to be. Corridor of life. For the people of Mariupol," the president said, CNN reported.
Earlier on Thursday, local authorities in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol said Russian forces have begun dropping bombs on the "green corridor" designated to evacuate Mariupol residents, CNN reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU