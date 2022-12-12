JUST IN
China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes 'strict zero-Covid' policy
Russia offers India help with large ships to overcome oil price cap
Cyclone Mandous kills 3, affects over 21,000 in Sri Lanka; caution advised
79% households in Afghanistan suffer water shortage, shows survey
Canada's immigration backlog shrinks to 2.2 mn, reveals IRCC data
Added value to Council: Russia backs India's permanent membership at UNSC
Japan's wholesale inflation near steady at 9.3% as commodity prices ease
Palestine slams US pressure over updating companies in Israeli settlements
Methane from Nord Stream leakages may threaten ecosystem: Research
Paul Silas, three-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes 'strict zero-Covid' policy
Business Standard

S Korea to hold international forum on N Korea's human rights situation

South Korea's new envoy for the North's human rights, Lee Shin-hwa, plans to serve as a moderator for the seminar

Topics
South Korea | North Korea | Human Rights

IANS  |  Seoul 

South Korea flag
Photo: Unsplash

South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Monday it will hold an annual international forum on North Korea's human rights situation this week in an effort to raise public awareness about the North's human rights issue.

The seminar with two sub-sessions will open on Wednesday under the theme of major pending issues and future tasks in regard to North Korea's human rights records, the ministry's spokesperson Cho Joong-hoon told a regular press briefing, Yonhap news agency reported.

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se will deliver an opening address at the forum, to be sponsored by the UN human rights agency's office in Seoul, and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will give his congratulatory message.

South Korea's new envoy for the North's human rights, Lee Shin-hwa, plans to serve as a moderator for the seminar. The forum, which has been held every year since 2017, will bring together experts at home and abroad, including Robert King, a former US special envoy for North Korea's human rights.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Korea

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 14:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.