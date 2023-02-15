S Korea to take action against officials over N Korean drone infiltrations

-
ALSO READ
North Korea military orders new artillery firing over South Korea drills
North Korea to boost nuclear warhead production 'exponentially': Kim Jong
North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile into East Sea: South Korea
Kim Jong Un presides over big military parade, featuring nuclear weapons
North Korea's Kim calls for key party meeting to review state affairs
-
South Korea's military has decided to give verbal or written warnings to some 10 uniformed officers in a disciplinary action over a botched operation against North Korean drone infiltrations late last year, informed sources said on Wednesday.
Following the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS)'s inspection into the operation over the December 26 incursions, the military made the decision, which critics said appears too lenient given the possibility that the drones could have been used for spying or lethal operations, Yonhap news agency reported.
The chiefs of the Army's First Corps, the Capital Defense Command, the Air Force Operations Command, the Ground Operations Command and the JCS Directorate of Operations as well as a senior JCS intelligence official are to receive written warnings.
The military decided to send just a verbal warning to JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum.
The North's drone infiltrations have laid bare the South Korean military's lack of readiness against such small crafts that could potentially carry lethal weapons.
The military has cited "insufficiencies" in its threat perception, internal information-sharing, equipment and training as contributing factors to the failure to intercept the five North Korean drones, including one that penetrated an air security zone close to the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
It has recently come up with a series of anti-drone plans, including conducting regular drills, building a real-time target intelligence-sharing system and securing kinetic and non-kinetic assets, such as drone jamming guns.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU