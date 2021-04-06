S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs at open as investors lock in gains

(Reuters) - The and the Dow opened lower on Tuesday after closing at record highs in the previous session, as investors locked in some gains ahead of a reading of U.S. job openings later in the day.

The Industrial Average fell 27.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,500.02. The fell 2.3 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4,075.57​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.9 points, or 0.17%, to 13,681.671 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)