S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs at open as investors lock in gains

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Tuesday after closing at record highs in the previous session, as investors locked in some gains ahead of a reading of U.S. job openings later in the day.

Reuters 

wall street, New York Stock Exchange, nyse, traders, market, stocks, us
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work in a booth on the trading floor

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Tuesday after closing at record highs in the previous session, as investors locked in some gains ahead of a reading of U.S. job openings later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,500.02. The S&P 500 fell 2.3 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4,075.57​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.9 points, or 0.17%, to 13,681.671 at the opening bell.

 

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, April 06 2021. 19:38 IST

