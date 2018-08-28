S&P 500, Nasdaq hit fresh all-time highs as trade war fears ease

US stock indexes rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark 500 and the indexes hitting fresh all-time highs, as a trade agreement between the and calmed fears of a global

While the trade-sensitive industrial sector rose 0.24 percent, the gains were led by commodity-related stocks, with and companies gaining as prices of Brent crude and metals rose.

The and agreed to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, putting pressure on to remain part of the three-nation pact.

Canadian is expected to travel to for talks on Tuesday and told CNBC that he believed a deal could be reached this week.

Also helping sentiment was news from the that U.S. and German "strongly supported ongoing discussions" on trade.

"The markets have been on fire and are being fueled by economic optimism and the fears of tariffs have been subsiding," said Andre Bakhos, at in Bernardsville,

"Trump is getting things done like he had promised and the markets like that because it removes the uncertainty of a trade war," Bakhos added.

At 9:50 a.m. EDT the was up 57.86 points, or 0.22 percent, at 26,107.50, the 500 was up 4.91 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,901.65 and the Composite was up 11.95 points, or 0.15 percent, at 8,029.84.

Eight of the 11 500 sectors were higher, led by the materials sector's 0.45 percent gain, followed by the sector's 0.49 percent rise.

The defensive sectors dropped with the telecom services sector down 0.12 percent and the off 0.1 percent.

slid 8 percent, the most on the S&P, after the electronics retailer's quarterly online sales growth slowed and its current-quarter profit forecast missed estimates.

rose 7.2 percent, the most on the S&P, and gained 2 percent after upgraded the shares of the beauty products makers.

gained 2.9 percent, leading gainers on the 100, after Baird upgraded the chipmaker's shares on a expected ramp-up in 5G-related shipments later this year.

fell 2.3 percent after a report that the does not plan to sell itself.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.72-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 10 new lows.