Saudi Aramco Q2 profit up on higher prices, declares $18.8 bn as dividend

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Aramco announces completion of share sale worth $12.4 billion
Saudi Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 yrs, says CEO
Reliance to conclude Aramco deal this year; Aramco rep on co board
Saudi Aramco beats first-quarter profit forecast, keeps dividend
Reliance Industries-Saudi Aramco deal likely if crude oil averages $65
-
Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco on Sunday reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery on oil demand.
Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of Covid-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and accelerating economic activity in key markets.
Oil prices, boosted by output cuts made by OPEC and other oil producers, closed at $70.70 a barrel on Friday and has gained over 35% since the start of the year.
Net profit rose to 95.47 billion riyals ($25.46 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 24.62 billion riyals a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of $23.2 billion, according to the mean estimate from five analysts.
It declared a dividend of $18.8 billion in the second quarter, which will be paid in the third quarter.
"Our second quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.
Aramco raised $6 billion in June with its first US dollar-denominated sukuk sale, that was expected to help fund a large dividend that will mostly go to the government.
A consortium including Washington DC-based EIG Global Energy Partners in June closed a deal to buy 49% of Aramco's pipelines business for $12.4 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU