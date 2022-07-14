Saudi flight believed to be carrying Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in Singapore

-
A Saudi flight believed to be carrying Sri Lanka's beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore from the Maldives on Thursday, amidst the uncertainty over his final destination after he fled the country in the face of public revolt against his government's mishandling of the economy.
Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President hours after he fled the country, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests in the island nation.
Saudi Airline flight SV 788 believed to be carrying President Rajapaksa landed at the Singapore Changi International Airport shortly after 7 pm (local time).
On Saturday, Rajapaksa had announced that he will step down on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees.
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Thursday said that he is yet to receive the resignation letter from President Rajapaksa.
Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled the country without resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new government.
Rajapaksa's escape to the Maldives was negotiated by the Maldivian Majlis (Parliament) Speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed, sources in the Maldives capital Male said.
Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe last week said Sri Lanka is now a bankrupt country.
