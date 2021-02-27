Saudi rejects US' report implicating crown prince in Khashoggi murder case

-
ALSO READ
Khashoggi murder: Saudi Arabia court commutes death sentences of 5 accused
Saudi crown prince Salman approved plan to kill Jamal Khashoggi: US report
US imposes 'Khashoggi ban' on 76 Saudi nationals for threatening dissidents
US must ban surveillance system exports to Saudi over Khashoggi killing: UN
United States implicates Saudi crown prince in Jamal Khashoggi's killing
-
Saudi Arabia has categorically rejected the United States' report implicating Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for approving the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling the assessment negative, false and unacceptable.
In a statement on Friday, the foreign ministry said the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions, Saudi Gazette reported.
The report 'Assessing the Saudi Government Role in the Killing of Jamal Khashoggi', which was declassified on Friday, said Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in 2018,
The report was released by the US' Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
Khashoggi, who was a vocal critic of the Saudi regime, was killed on October 2, 2018 in Turkey where he had gone to obtain paperwork certifying his divorce from his former wife Alaa Nassif in order to be able to marry his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.
His killing had brought international outrage and battered the reputation of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Salman.
The Saudi foreign ministry reiterated that the crime was committed by a group of individuals that have transgressed all pertinent regulations and authorities of the agencies where they were employed.
"The ministry reiterates what was previously announced by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, that this was an abhorrent crime and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom's laws and values," the statement read.
"The relevant authorities in the Kingdom took all possible measures within our legal system to ensure that these individuals were properly investigated, and to ensure that justice was served. The concerned individuals were convicted and sentenced by the courts in the Kingdom, and these sentences were welcomed by the family of Jamal Khashoggi." the statement added.
The ministry said that It is truly unfortunate that this report, with its unjustified and inaccurate conclusions, is issued while the Kingdom had clearly denounced this heinous crime,
"It is truly unfortunate that this report, with its unjustified and inaccurate conclusions, is issued while the Kingdom had clearly denounced this heinous crime, and the Kingdom's leadership took the necessary steps to ensure that such a tragedy never takes place again. The Kingdom rejects any measure that infringes upon its leadership, sovereignty, and the independence of its judicial system," the statement read.
The report was released a day after US President Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation with Saudi King Salman, though a White House summary of the conversation made no mention of the killing.
The Saudi prince said in 2019 he took "full responsibility" for the killing since it happened on his watch, but denied ordering it.
Saudi officials have said Khashoggi's killing was the work of rogue Saudi security and intelligence officials.
Saudi Arabian courts last year announced they had sentenced eight Saudi nationals to prison in Khashoggi's killing. They were not identified.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU