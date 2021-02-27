Restoring peace must be priority of stakeholders in Myanmar: India at UNGA

on Friday said that restoring democratic order should be the priority of all stakeholders in and called on the community to lend its "constructive support" to the people of Southeast Asian nation at the critical juncture.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly's informal meeting on Myanmar, the Permanent Representative of to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said that the recent development in is "being closely" monitored by

He said New Delhi is deeply concerned that the gains made by over the last decades on the path towards democracy should not get undermined.

The Myanmar Army early this month seized power after alleging fraud in November 8 election. Several political leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi were detained.

Pro-democracy protesters in Myanmar have taken to the streets, demanding the release of their leader Aung San Suu Kyi. At least three protesters and one policeman have been killed at the protests.

As a "close friend and neighbour" of Myanmar and its people, the envoy said, India will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in discussion with like-minded countries so that the "hopes and aspirations of the people are respected".

"We believe that the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld, those detained be released and that calm prevails. We call on the Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in a peaceful and constructive manner," he said.

"Restoring democratic order should be the priority of all stakeholders in Myanmar. The community must lend its constructive support to the people of Myanmar at this critical juncture," he added.

During the UN meeting, New Delhi called for the "early resolution" of displaced persons from the Rakhine state of Myanmar. India commends Bangladesh for hosting a million displaced persons in its territory, the envoy said.

"It is important for the community to recognize and understand the humanitarian burden that Bangladesh continues to face and the efforts it has undertaken to ensure the well-being of the displaced persons," he suggested.

"The international community must further support, financially and otherwise, efforts of the Government of Bangladesh and also assist in ensuring that issues relating to radicalization in the camps and other security challenges are addressed in an expeditious manner. This should include making provisions for skill development, providing education and ensuring adequate medical support," he added.

As of January 2021, the UN considered more than 300,000 civilians to be internally displaced in the country, including 129,000 Rohingya forcibly confined to camps in Rakhine State since 2012 and more than 100,000 ethnic Kachin and Shan who fled conflict in Myanmar's north beginning in 2011, according to Al Jazeera.

India will continue to work with both the Bangladesh government and Myanmar to enable the earliest return of displaced persons to their homes in the Rakhine State in a manner that is safe, speedy and sustainable, the envoy declared.

"A collaborative and consensus-based approach is key to arrive at a meaningful and practical outcome. We must work to address the challenges that the concerned stakeholders continue to face so that this humanitarian problem is resolved in a timely manner," he added.

