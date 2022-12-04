JUST IN
Chinese EV maker BYD widens market leadership gap with Tesla in Q3
Business Standard

Semeru volcano erupts in Indonesia's Java island, residents evacuated

Semeru volcano on Indonesia's Java island erupted on Sunday, spewing a 1.5-km high ash column, authorities said

Topics
Indonesia | volcano

IANS  |  Jakarta 

Photo: Twitter
Representative Image

Semeru volcano on Indonesia's Java island erupted on Sunday, spewing a 1.5-km high ash column, authorities said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the country's Volcano Disaster Mitigation of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation has raised its volcanic alert level for Semeru volcano to level 4, the highest level of a four-tier volcanic alert system.

The authorities said they had been evacuating residents of the two nearest villages, Supit Urang village and Sumber Wuluh village, and had warned other locals to stay away at least 13 kilometre from the eruption range, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We've also told all people living surrounding the volcano to not do any activities around Besuk Kobokan riverside as the river has a potential to flow hot clouds and lava," the spokesman of Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Abdul Muhari, said in a written statement.

On December 4, 2021, the Semeru volcano also erupted, killing at least 51 people and injuring 169 others.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Indonesia

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 18:46 IST

