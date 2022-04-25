Senior White House official in Seoul to discuss Yoon-Biden summit

-
ALSO READ
S Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol holds phone conversation with Biden
Japan FM cautiously welcomes South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol
PM Modi congratulates South Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on victory
S Korea president elect Yoon Suk-Yeol harnessed voter discontent: Analysis
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
-
A senior White House official is in Seoul as part of a US advance team to prepare a summit between American President Joe Biden and his incoming South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol next month, a diplomatic source said.
Edgard Kagan, senior director for East Asia and Oceania at the National Security Council, has been in Seoul since Saturday for meetings with the transition team's key members in charge of foreign policy to discuss details for the proposed summit, Yonhap News Agency reported citing an informed source as saying.
Biden has widely been expected to visit South Korea before or after he travels to Japan to attend a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting around May 24, with May 20-22 considered the likely dates of his visit.
Details are still being set up, including the schedule and the summit venue, as Yoon will have relocated the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae and into what is now the Defence Ministry compound.
The summit is set to become the earliest-ever to take place following a South Korean President's inauguration.
Yoon will take office on May 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU