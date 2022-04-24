Work of Russian embassy in Washington blocked by US authorities: Ambassador

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
US orders families of embassy employees in Kyiv to evacuate from Ukraine
Indian Embassy in Ukraine asks stranded nationals to fill up 'Google Form'
US must abandon plans to supply arms to Ukraine: Russian Embassy
Pakistan embassy in US ran out of funds to pay salaries for 4 months
-
The work of the Russian Embassy in Washington is being blocked by US authorities, according to Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov on Sunday.
"In fact, the embassy is facing a blockade from US government organizations, Bank of America closed the accounts of two our consulates general in Houston and New York. We received threats by phone and mail ... Even the exit from the embassy was blocked for some time," Antonov said, reported Sputnik News Agency.
The US, along with the G7 nations and European Union (EU) has imposed severe and immediate economic sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.
Earlier on Thursday, US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh said that the US is currently not in discussions with Russia about the prospect of lifting Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.
"We have channels of communication that are still open, but we're not at the point at which we're talking about sanctions relief," Singh said during a virtual panel discussion with the Bretton Woods Committee, as per Sputnik.
Singh said Western sanctions will have profound impact on Russia's supply chains and its productive capacity over time, including its military-industrial complex.
Moreover, US State Department is contemplating at designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, State Department spokesperson Ned Price had said.
"We're taking a close look at the facts. We're taking a close look at the law," Price said on Monday in response to a question about potentially designating Russia. "Whether it is this authority, whether it's any other authority available to us under the law, we will apply it if it's effective and appropriate."
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Joe Biden to impose the designation on Russia that would impose some of the most significant sanctions at the Biden administration's disposal, Sputnik News Agency said citing media reports.
Notably, US President Joe Biden has no plans to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as per White House.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU