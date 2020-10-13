Singapore Air's A380 restaurant tickets sold within 30 minutes of opening

-
ALSO READ
Singapore Airlines reports $817 mn loss in first quarter due to Covid-19
Singapore extends $5.8 billion stimulus to cushion blow from pandemic
Singapore's economy sees worst ever quarterly contraction of 13.2%
Indian-origin politician becomes Singapore's first Leader of Opposition
Singapore Airlines cuts 20% of its workforce amid Covid-19 pandemic
-
Singapore Airlines Ltd. said all seats on its Airbus SE A380 jetliner pop-up restaurants were reserved within 30 minutes of bookings opening Monday.
With flights largely grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, Singapore Airlines is trying novel ways to raise money, including using two of the superjumbos parked at Changi Airport as temporary eateries.
A meal in a suite costs S$642 ($474), while seats in business class are going for S$321, dropping to S$96.30 for premium economy and S$53.50 for economy. Customers can also pay with frequent-flyer miles.
After lunch on the initial dates of Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, sold out, Singapore Airlines said it will extend the offer for a further two days the following weekend and also add a dinner option on all four days.
About half the seats in each aircraft will be used for dining, in line with restaurant guidelines on group limits and distancing, the carrier said in a statement. In normal flying service, the carrier’s A380s can seat as many as 471 people, according to its website.
Singapore Airlines, which suffered a record S$1.12 billion ($827 million) net loss in the quarter through June and is laying off about 20 per cent of its workforce, is also selling a range of first- and business-class meals and offering a service whereby a private chef reheats, plates and serves customers in their homes.
Meanwhile, demand is soaring for spots on two cruise ships that will start sailing from Singapore next month on round-trip journeys as the city-state aims to give residents an outlet for their wanderlust.
Operator Genting Cruise Lines has received more than 6,000 bookings in 5 days, while competitor Royal Caribbean International said bookings are up 500 per cent compared with the past two weeks, reported the Straits Times. The boats will sail at a reduced capacity of 50 per cent and the journeys are only open to residents of Singapore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU