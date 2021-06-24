Singapore files 105 new charges against oil trader Hin Leong founder OK Lim

-
ALSO READ
Here's what triggered Sensex's 1,145-point crash on Monday
Sensex tanks 938 points: Key factors behind the market crash
Worried about the market crash? Here's how analysts interpret the fall
Manic Monday! Here's what led to a stock market crash today
Covid-19: Singapore asks travellers from India to quarantine for 3-week
-
By Chen Lin
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's public prosecutor on Thursday filed an additional 105 charges against Lim Oon Kuin, the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, relating to $2.23 billion in fraudulent disbursements.
Hin Leong, one of Asia's largest oil traders, was wound up in March after failing to restructure some $4 billion in debt following a crash in the oil price during the coronavirus pandemic that exposed earlier financial troubles.
The new charges followed 25 forgery-related charges filed against Lim last year and in April this year. They comprised 68 charges of cheating, 36 of conspiracy to commit forgery and one of conspiracy to forge a valuable security.
The prosecutor told the State Court the latest charges related to $2.23 billion which was fraudulently disbursed, adding that $262 million had not been repaid.
Lim allegedly deceived at least 14 banks, including ANZ, DBS, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Societe Generale, into believing that Hin Leong had entered contracts with BP Singapore, a unit of BP, for fuel trades between 2019 and 2020, charge sheets showed.
The forgery charges were in addition to similar charges that accused Lim of abetting and conspiring with a Hin Leong employee to procure false records of oil quality inspection documents from employees of Amspec Testing Services Pte Ltd.
Lim was also accused of abetting and conspiring with another Hin Leong employee to forge a bill of lading document as a valuable security in March 2020.
Lim's lawyer declined to comment on the case on Thursday. Lim has previously declined to comment to Reuters on the case. BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The oil trading firm, set up in 1973, is owned by Lim and his children Evan Lim and Lim Huey Ching.
At the hearing, the judge increased Lim's bail amount by S$1 million ($743,000) to S$4 million. A pre-trial conference was set for Aug. 5.
A Singapore court in May approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of Lim family assets, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors.
($1 = 1.3457 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Chen Lin; Additional reporting and writing by Aradhana Aravindan and Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU