Russia to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine: Kremlin
Business Standard

SoftBank cuts about 150 staff globally, including at Vision Fund: Report

The Tokyo-based company informed some staff Thursday and at least 100 workers will likely be affected, said the people, asking not to be named as the information is not public

Topics
SoftBank | layoff

Min Jeong Lee Anto Antony & Giles Turner | Bloomberg 

Softbank
Photo: Bloomberg

SoftBank Group Corp. has started laying off employees at its loss-making Vision Fund, with cuts expected to exceed 20% of its staff, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Tokyo-based company informed some staff Thursday and at least 100 workers will likely be affected, said the people, asking not to be named as the information is not public. The Vision Fund unit, headquartered in London, had about 500 employees including Latin America funds staff. SoftBank had planned staff cuts of at least 20%, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

A spokesman for the Vision Fund didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founder Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of the group, had said in August he would implement cost cuts at his conglomerate and the Vision Fund investment arm after a record $23 billion loss. Most of the losses came from a plunge in the valuations of portfolio companies, including South Korea Coupang Inc. and DoorDash Inc. SoftBank also reported a $6 billion foreign exchange loss because of the weaker yen.

SoftBank Pledges Sweeping Cost Cuts After $23.4 Billion Loss

The Japanese entrepreneur said he would take defensive steps to navigate a prolonged tech downturn. SoftBank said last month that it had raised more than $17 billion by selling forward contracts on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the Chinese e-commerce company whose meteoric growth cemented Son’s reputation as a startup investor.

Son is trying to wait out the technology slump so that he can pull off a successful initial public offering for Arm Ltd., the chip designer that SoftBank bought for $32 billion. The CEO is planning an initial public offering for Arm next year and has said he aims to make the offering the biggest-ever for a chip company.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 15:56 IST

`
