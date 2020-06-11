SoftBank's creditworthiness under pressure despite raising $41 bn: S&P

-
ALSO READ
Softbank plans $41-billion asset sale to expand buyback, cut debt
SoftBank to sell up to $41 billion in assets to buy shares, reduce debt
SoftBank CEO Son says will donate 300 million masks per month to Japan
Soaring losses: SoftBank reports near-total wipeout at $100-bn Vision Fund
Coronavirus pushes global credit rating downgrade threat to record high
-
SoftBank Group Corp's creditworthiness "remains under pressure" despite moving to shore up its balance sheet by raising up to $41 billion via asset sales, credit-rating firm S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.
There are questions over SoftBank's intention to adhere to "financial soundness and creditworthiness", S&P said, as the group undertakes an up to 2.5 trillion yen ($24 billion) share buyback programme, aimed at propping up its market valuation as investments via the $100 billion Vision Fund flounder.
In March, S&P revised its outlook for SoftBank to negative but stopped short of a ratings downgrade.
SoftBank has dropped S&P peer Moody's after it cut the tech conglomerate's rating further into junk territory and questioned the viability of its plan to sell down part of its portfolio.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU