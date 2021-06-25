Software entrepreneur John McAfee was not suicidal, widow says

-
U.S. software mogul John McAfee was not suicidal, his widow Janice told reporters on Friday, adding that she blamed U.S. authorities for his death in a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the United States.
She said she wanted a thorough investigation on the circumstances of the death of her husband, which happened in his prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday in what the authorities said was an apparent suicide.
McAfee's lawyer Javier Villalba said he would request a second autopsy at the request of the McAfee family.
(Reporting by Horaci Garcia, Albert Gea and Catherine Macdonald, writing by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
