Brazil coach is fined $5,000 for criticizing troubled Copa America

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
Brazil beats Peru 4-0 to move atop in Copa America group with 6 points
-
CONMEBOL fined Brazil coach Tite $5,000 for criticizing the organization of the Copa America.
The sanction came less than a week after a Bolivia player was also sanctioned for attacking the tournament, which is taking place amid a growing COVID-19 pandemic in the region after the two original hosts, Colombia and Argentina, were withdrawn.
Tite said in a news conference on June 12 that the Copa America was shifted to his country in a confusing manner."
CONMEBOL named Brazil as host less than two weeks before the tournament kicked off.
The Brazilian Football Confederation cannot appeal the decision against Tite, CONMEBOL said.
Eduardo Gross Brown, the president of CONMEBOL's disciplinary commission, added that Tite could suffer new penalties if he criticizes the tournament organizers again.
Tite criticized the organization on Wednesday after Brazil's last-minute 2-1 victory against Colombia in Rio de Janeiro.
I am not going to call this pitch horrible, but it is very bad to play soccer, it affects the whole spectacle. Those willing to create just cannot, he said.
The time to do this (Copa America) was too short. It is unacceptable that players of two teams of high level, who play with a great pitch in Europe, come here to play on a pitch like this.
Brazil players reportedly threatened to boycott the Copa America until only days before they started their title defense on June 13. They published a letter before the tournament saying they were against the organization of the competition, but will never say no to the national team. Tite publicly said he and his assistants agreed.
On June 18, CONMEBOL fined Bolivia striker Marcelo Martins $20,000 for blaming the soccer body for the rising COVID-19 cases at the Copa America. Martins was also suspended for one match, which he wouldn't have played anyway because he was in a quarantine after contracting the virus.
Five out of 10 teams at the Copa America have reported COVID-19 cases: Bolivia, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru and Chile.
Nearly 510,000 people have reportedly died of the disease in Brazil.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor