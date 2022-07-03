South Korea's new Covid cases stay over 10,000 amid resurgence woes

-
ALSO READ
S Korea's new Covid cases spike to over 600,000 amid Omicron spread
South Korea sticks to youth vaccine pass despite restraining orders
South Korea's next leader Yeol faces escalating North's nuclear threat
Covid-19 cases in South Korea above 350,000 for 2nd Day in row
Iran pays delinquent UN membership fee with funds frozen in S Korea
-
South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 10,000 for the second consecutive day on Sunday as the daily cases seemed to be rising again after months of subsiding.
The country added 10,059 Covid-19 infections, including 191 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,389,611, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.
The country reported eight Covid-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24,570. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 per cent.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 53, the KDCA said.
South Korea's Covid-19 outbreaks have shown a downward trend after daily new cases peaked at an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.
But the KDCA has said the pace of decline has recently slowed down amid waning vaccine immunity and increasing social interactions following eased social distancing rules, and that a possible spike in infections lies ahead.
Sunday's figure is up by more than 3,800 from a week ago and nearly 4,000 from two weeks ago.
Imported cases have remained above 100 since June 24 due to a rise in international flights.
Of the 9,868 locally transmitted cases, Seoul accounted for 2,437 cases, with the surrounding Gyeonggi Province reporting 2,637 cases. There were 516 infections in Incheon, 40 km west of Seoul. The greater Seoul area accounted for 56 per cent of the total caseload.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU