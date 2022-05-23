South Korean military to begin reserve forces' training after 2-yr hiatus

-
ALSO READ
N Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
South Korea to focus on containing Covid-19 Omicron strain: Prime Minister
N Korea unresponsive to Seoul's message about weekend border-crossing
Top nuke envoys of South Korea, China discuss Korean Peninsula security
Seoul urges N Korea to start new year by opening door for dialogue
-
South Korea will resume an annual field training program for its reserve forces in a scaled-back manner next month after a two-years Covid-triggered hiatus, the state military recruitment agency said on Monday.
Starting from June 20, some 500,000 reservists will be called upon to complete the programme, consisting of field drills and an online session lasting eight hours each, according to the Military Manpower Administration.
In the pre-pandemic era, most reservists were required to engage in three days of on-site training at nearby military bases, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The administration said reservists in Uljin, Samcheok, Gangneung and Donghae, designated as special disaster zones reeling from the aftermath of wildfires in March, are exempt from the training.
It added it will prepare strict anti-virus measures, considering the Covid-19 pandemic is yet to end.
The reservists' mobilization training did not take place in 2020 and last year.
It marked the first such cancellation since the country introduced the training program in 1968.
All able-bodied South Korean men must serve in the military for around two years.
They must also serve as reservists for about eight years from their discharge.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU