Top nuke envoys of South Korea, China discuss Korean Peninsula security

-
ALSO READ
'US, China, N.Korea agree in principle on formal end of Korean War'
Moon seeks Australia's continued support for Korean Peninsula peace
Seoul urges N Korea to start new year by opening door for dialogue
South Korean prez calls for Japan to look squarely at history, be humble
N Korea unresponsive to Seoul's message about weekend border-crossing
-
The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China met here on Tuesday to discuss security situations on the Korean Peninsula amid concerns about North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.
Liu Xiaoming, Beijing's special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, is on his first visit to Seoul since assuming the post in April 2021 at a time of heightened tensions over Pyongyang's recent spate of missile launches and reported signs of preparations for another nuclear test, reports Yonhap News Agency.
In his first public activity here, he had a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, at the foreign ministry building, apparently to share their assessments of the regional security situation.
Liu expressed concerns over the rising tension on the peninsula and reaffirmed China's commitment to play a "positive role" but said the key to a resolution to the issue is in the hands of Pyongyang and Washington.
"China is concerned about the tense situation on the Peninsula. We call on all parties to stay cool-headed and exercise restraint, and we disapprove (of) actions by any party that could escalate tension," he wrote on his Twitter page Sunday.
China is ready to work with South Korea to push forward "the political settlement process" on the matter, he said, describing the two sides as "important cooperation partners."
Last month, the chief South Korean and US nuclear envoys agreed to jointly push for a new UN Security Council resolution against the North for its recent missile launches. But its prospects remain dim, with China and Russia, both veto-wielding permanent members, having maintained a lukewarm stance toward imposing additional sanctions on the North.
On Tuesday afternoon, Liu will visit the Ministry of Unification, which handles inter-Korean affairs, for a meeting with Vice Minister Choi Young-joon, followed by a courtesy call on Unification Minister Lee In-young.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU