Spanish PM Sanchez meets NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg in Madrid

-
ALSO READ
UK Defence minister meets NATO General Secretary to discuss Ukraine
NATO chief Stoltenberg stresses diplomatic efforts to solve Ukraine crisis
Amid Russia-Ukraine war, NATO to send more troops to eastern Europe
NATO approves deployment of four new battle groups in eastern parts
NATO extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as Secretary-General by a year
-
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the 40th anniversary of Spain's entry into the alliance on Monday.
The Prime Minister's office on Sunday said the meeting took place at the country estate of Quintos de Mora in Los Yebenes, to the south of the Spanish capital, with Sanchez and Stoltenberg holding working meetings ahead of the forthcoming NATO Summit, which will be held in Madrid on June 29-30, Xinhua news agency reported.
Sanchez tweeted, "Working weekend with Jens Stoltenberg, prior to the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of Spain's accession to NATO. Prepared to host the next NATO Summit, at a historic moment for the Alliance in defense of peace and security."
Monday's ceremony will be attended by Sanchez, Stoltenberg and King Felipe VI of Spain.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU