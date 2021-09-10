Spotify's new feature 'Enhance' to improve personalised recommendations

-
-
Swedish music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it is rolling out a new feature, Enhance, for Premium users to easily add personalised recommendations to their playlists.
Enhance provides users with personalised recommendations to create playlists with ease while keeping you in control through an easy-to-navigate design.
"Simply turn these recommendations on or off with the tap of a button. And once Enhance is on, you will see your playlist populated with suggested songs that match the others in your playlist," the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.
Users can simply toggle the feature on and off by tapping the new "Enhance" button at the top of each playlist. Recommendations woven into the track list will then appear. Users will get one recommendation after every two tracks, for a max of 30 recommendations.
If you like what you see, press the "+" icon next to each new track to permanently add them to the playlist, the company said.
It's an addition, not a substitution: The songs you add will never be replaced, and you can turn Enhance off with a simple tap, it added.
Over the next month, Enhance will be rolling out to all Premium users in select markets across Android and iOS. Additional markets are expected to follow in the coming months.
With Enhance, we're helping our listeners do more of what they love, curate their playlists with great recommendations. Enhance will continue to evolve as we learn more, so stay tuned for those updates down the road, the company said.
